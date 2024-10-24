Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and traded as high as $17.00. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 21.48%.

Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Community Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

