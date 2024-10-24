Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and traded as high as $17.00. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.
Community Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $94.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.
Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 21.48%.
Community Bancorp Increases Dividend
About Community Bancorp
Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Community Bancorp
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.