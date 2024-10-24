Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Trading Down 4.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $55.92 and last traded at $56.02. 74,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 282,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $188.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CBU

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,596,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Community Bank System by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.