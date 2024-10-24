Comparing Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) and Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Talen Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $5.48 billion 1.45 -$21.00 million ($0.46) -60.37 Talen Energy $2.55 billion 3.55 $613.00 million N/A N/A

Talen Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 2.37% 0.46% 0.18% Talen Energy 41.79% 2.27% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Talen Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 2 6 1 2.89 Talen Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Talen Energy has a consensus target price of $205.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Talen Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talen Energy beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

