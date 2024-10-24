Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,249,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,036,206 shares.The stock last traded at $10.81 and had previously closed at $10.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Constellium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellium

Constellium Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,339,000 after purchasing an additional 257,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 170.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 176,158 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 26,490.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.