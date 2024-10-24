Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Core Laboratories updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.250 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.20-0.25 EPS.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $18.49. 173,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

