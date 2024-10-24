Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 3006188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Core Scientific

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,869,720.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 in the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.