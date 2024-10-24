CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Announces Earnings Results

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CoStar Group Stock Down 5.3 %

CSGP stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Bank of America reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.15.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

