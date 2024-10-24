Courier Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $517.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $540.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

