Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,827 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Target by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Target by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.23 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.23.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TGT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

