Courier Capital LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TTE opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

