Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.66-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. Cousins Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.660-2.700 EPS.
Cousins Properties Price Performance
NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.37. 1,053,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,937. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.
View Our Latest Report on Cousins Properties
Insider Activity at Cousins Properties
In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.