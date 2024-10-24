Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 1,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Creatd Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($17.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

