Critical Analysis: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) vs. ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and ITEX”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $496.67 million 2.55 -$40.42 million ($0.68) -28.34 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ITEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediaAlpha.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -2.69% N/A -8.37% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MediaAlpha and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 1 6 0 2.86 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus target price of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than ITEX.

Risk & Volatility

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats ITEX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company’s marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

