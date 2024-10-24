Critical Comparison: Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) versus Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) and Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Newmark Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Parkit Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Newmark Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newmark Group and Parkit Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $2.54 billion 1.05 $42.58 million $0.22 70.32 Parkit Enterprise N/A N/A N/A C($0.19) -2.51

Analyst Ratings

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than Parkit Enterprise. Parkit Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmark Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Newmark Group and Parkit Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Parkit Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmark Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Newmark Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than Parkit Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and Parkit Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 1.75% 17.78% 6.05% Parkit Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Newmark Group beats Parkit Enterprise on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners. It also provides tenant representation leasing; and global corporate services consisting of workplace and occupancy strategy, energy and sustainability services, technology, project management, real estate and lease administration, and facilities management. The company offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers; lenders; small and medium size businesses; and multi-national corporations. The company was formerly known as Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Capital Group and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc.operates is a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with an additional office in Ottawa, Canada.

