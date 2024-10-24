Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. 210,933 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 170,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Critical Elements Lithium from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Critical Elements Lithium Price Performance
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
