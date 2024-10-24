CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYBR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.58.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $288.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.47 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $308.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,405,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $82,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

