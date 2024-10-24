Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Danaher by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

