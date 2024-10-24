Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.150-5.250 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.61 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,758. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

