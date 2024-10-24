DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 124364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

DENSO Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that DENSO Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

