Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for goeasy

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.34. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.53 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.01 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of C$377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$372.40 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$218.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$218.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on goeasy

goeasy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$167.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$106.51 and a 52-week high of C$206.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$182.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$183.26.

Insider Transactions at goeasy

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total value of C$846,000.00. Insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.