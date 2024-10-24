dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.52 million and approximately $1,677.12 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, "dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99601585 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $8,081.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/."



