Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,351,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,785,000 after purchasing an additional 154,497 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,366,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74,745 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 931,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.18. 210,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

