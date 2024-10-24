DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 1,026,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,269,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 179.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $138,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

