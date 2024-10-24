Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

