Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 409,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 110,561 shares.The stock last traded at $54.25 and had previously closed at $54.47.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1579 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.