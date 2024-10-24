Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 409,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 270% from the previous session’s volume of 110,561 shares.The stock last traded at $54.25 and had previously closed at $54.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1579 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

