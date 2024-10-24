Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stake Lifted by Onyx Financial Advisors LLC

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 8.4% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $15,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of DFSD stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.85.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
