Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Brighton Jones LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,870 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.59% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $35,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 124,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,016,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.57.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.