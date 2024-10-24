Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Purchases 842 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $32.11.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

