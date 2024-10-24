Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 42963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

Dogness (International) Stock Down 11.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

