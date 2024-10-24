dogwifhat Trading Down 7% This Week (WIF)

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, dogwifhat has traded 7% lower against the dollar. dogwifhat has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $348.06 million worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dogwifhat token can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00003674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dogwifhat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00239192 BTC.

dogwifhat Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,845,361 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. dogwifhat’s official website is dogwifcoin.org.

dogwifhat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,845,362.34408. The last known price of dogwifhat is 2.56422745 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 545 active market(s) with $453,483,898.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dogwifhat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dogwifhat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.