DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,320,000 after buying an additional 6,216,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 445.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,805,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,734 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 345.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,026,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,815 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after buying an additional 761,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 465,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. 561,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

