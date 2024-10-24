Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.55 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

