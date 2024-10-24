DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €38.78 ($42.15) and last traded at €38.78 ($42.15). Approximately 105,279 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.50 ($41.85).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.