Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Eagle Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EFSI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379. The company has a market capitalization of $115.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.47. Eagle Financial Services has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.46 million during the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 10.05%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

