East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Truist Financial

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,713.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $338,142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $59,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,013,000 after purchasing an additional 762,958 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,687,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,502,000 after purchasing an additional 761,347 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,404,000 after purchasing an additional 225,799 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

