eCash Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $673.04 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $673.04 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,365.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.30 or 0.00533360 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,774,739,047,590 coins and its circulating supply is 19,774,732,797,590 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.