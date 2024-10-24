Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.05

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 196 ($2.54). 326,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.35. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 144.03 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 190.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.34. The stock has a market cap of £217.27 million, a PE ratio of -1,088.89 and a beta of 0.53.



Insider Buying and Selling at Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

In other Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust news, insider David Simpson sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.38), for a total value of £999.18 ($1,297.30). 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.



