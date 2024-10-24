Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Approximately 3,675,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,905% from the average daily volume of 183,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.48.

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

