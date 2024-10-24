Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

