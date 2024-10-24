EMX Royalty FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EMX Royalty in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 3.7 %

EMX stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $219.04 million, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.84. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 817.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,508 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

