Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Rogco LP

Rogco LP reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 147.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 915,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $42.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

