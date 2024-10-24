Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 932 ($12.10) and last traded at GBX 935.49 ($12.15). Approximately 357,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 628,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 949 ($12.32).

Energean Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 918.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,014.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Energean Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Energean’s payout ratio is 7,826.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energean

Energean Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Donald Bartlett bought 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 998 ($12.96) per share, for a total transaction of £55,428.92 ($71,966.92). In other news, insider Matthaios Rigas purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.04) per share, with a total value of £340,000 ($441,443.78). Also, insider Andrew Donald Bartlett acquired 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 998 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of £55,428.92 ($71,966.92). Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

