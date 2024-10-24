Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 140,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 411,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO David W. Moon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at $524,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $34,424.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,998.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Moon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $123,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 62,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $2,372,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at $472,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth about $3,774,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 53,330 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Further Reading

