Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $37,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $2,659,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 159.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $2,894,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $918.40.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $892.96. 80,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $858.53 and its 200 day moving average is $799.63. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

