Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:CPH Q4 Earnings

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 102.01%. The business had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.52 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leede Financial downgraded Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPH

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPH stock opened at C$16.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.20. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$4.30 and a 1-year high of C$19.69.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.