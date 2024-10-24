Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ELS opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.37%.

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

