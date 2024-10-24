ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 21,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 63,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
ESGL Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
About ESGL
ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESGL
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.