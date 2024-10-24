ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 21,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 63,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

ESGL Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

