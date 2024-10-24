Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Financial Contrast

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -0.84% -12.45% -6.42% Esports Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Esports Entertainment Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $801.55 million 2.97 -$18.31 million ($0.17) -62.24 Esports Entertainment Group $16.05 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Esports Entertainment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and Esports Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 2 4 0 2.67 Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Esports Entertainment Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Esports Entertainment Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

