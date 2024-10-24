Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Shares Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNAGet Free Report) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.91. 105,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 615% from the average session volume of 14,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Eterna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,765.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,466.71%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eterna Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNAFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.27% of Eterna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

