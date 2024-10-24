Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Shares Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.91. 105,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 615% from the average session volume of 14,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Eterna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,765.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,466.71%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eterna Therapeutics

About Eterna Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:ERNA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.27% of Eterna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

