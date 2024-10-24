Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Shares Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.91. 105,356 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 615% from the average session volume of 14,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
The firm has a market cap of $5.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.
Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Eterna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,765.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,466.71%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.
