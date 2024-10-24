Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $18.80 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.80 or 0.00027761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $87.40 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,717.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.75 or 0.00531265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00105030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00230087 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00026882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00070634 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,269,578 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.